Tiny Weaving

Includes Two Mini Looms!

by

Create on-trend miniature tapestries and wall hangings with Tiny Weaving!

Add some bohemian flair to your office or home with Tiny Weaving! Ideal for weavers and crafters of all skill levels, this mini weaving kit comes with everything you need to craft the perfect mini wall hangings with ease.

This kit includes:
  • Two miniature looms (2.75 x 2.75 in)
  • Miniature comb
  • Needle
  • Assorted thread and yarn
  • 32-page miniature book with weaving instructions
Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Weaving

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762493838

Trade Paperback
