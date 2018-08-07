Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tiny Weaving
Includes Two Mini Looms!
Create on-trend miniature tapestries and wall hangings with Tiny Weaving!
Add some bohemian flair to your office or home with Tiny Weaving! Ideal for weavers and crafters of all skill levels, this mini weaving kit comes with everything you need to craft the perfect mini wall hangings with ease.
This kit includes:
- Two miniature looms (2.75 x 2.75 in)
- Miniature comb
- Needle
- Assorted thread and yarn
- 32-page miniature book with weaving instructions
Trade Paperback
