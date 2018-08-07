Create on-trend miniature tapestries and wall hangings with Tiny Weaving!







Add some bohemian flair to your office or home with Tiny Weaving! Ideal for weavers and crafters of all skill levels, this mini weaving kit comes with everything you need to craft the perfect mini wall hangings with ease.







Two miniature looms (2.75 x 2.75 in)

Miniature comb

Needle

Assorted thread and yarn

32-page miniature book with weaving instructions



This kit includes: