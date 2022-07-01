"Dedicated and newbie weavers will find their dream projects in this lushly photographed primer on using everything from yarn and paper to wire and more to create unique and creative projects... . Ideal for hobbyists and artists alike, Jarchow and Steege’s smart and beautiful volume will find its way to the keeper shelves of many craft aficionados." — Publishers Weekly



"Weaver authors Jarchow and Steege count on the basics to create polished, professional-looking pieces. Each of the 40-plus projects features step-by-step photographs, tips for success, and a design notebook explaining what an author did to create/finish the pattern in addition to the project instructions. Here, it's easy to see why a 25,000- year-old craft has survived and thrived." — Booklist, starred review



"This beautifully photographed collection of crafts features projects that can be created with homemade looms or even without a loom—perfect for those new to the art of weaving." — Library Journal



"The book’s range of innovative weaving projects for garments, jewelry, household objects, and art employs an assortment of techniques and materials. Generous photographs illustrate the projects—based on traditional weavings... and other, more challenging crafts projects that transform the traditional styles. Not your grandma’s crafts book, The Weaving Explorer is an imaginative, fun, and accessible collection of projects to

cozy up to this winter." — Foreword Review



“The Weaving Explorer is the best new book on simple loom weaving. The material is approachable to the novice weaver, but also appealing to the more seasoned. Projects have a fresh look and include instruction that is helpful and clear.” — Jane Patrick, author of The Weaver’s Idea Book and creative director of Schacht Spindle Company



“An exciting look at the art of weaving that is perfect for beginners and fascinating enough to take experienced weavers on their next journey.” — Barry Klein, yarn and knitwear designer

