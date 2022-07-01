“It is rare that a book comes along that covers a subject with such depth as this one does. You can tell the author knows her subject deep down, has spent years honing her skills, and is an enthusiastic and generous teacher. The Art of Tapestry Weaving will endure because it is thorough, covers any question a student of tapestry might have, provides in-depth information, and has clear illustrations. It inspires.” — Jane Patrick, creative director, Schacht Spindle Company



“The Art of Tapestry Weaving is equal parts passion and precision. The depth and detail Rebecca Mezoff brings to teaching the craft of tapestry weaving guarantees you will need no other book to learn the essential skills. The breadth and joy she brings to teaching the art of tapestry assures the growth of your ability, creativity and excitement at the loom for a long, long time.” — Jillian Moreno, fiber arts teacher, and author of Yarnitecture: A Knitter's Guide to Spinning: Building Exactly the Yarn You Want



“With knowledge, common sense, and an encouraging manner, Rebecca intelligently guides us through the process of tapestry weaving. The illustrations in this new “must-have” book will inspire and inform tapestry weavers of all levels. I was especially excited to see the beautiful and informative chapters on yarn choices and color theory — two areas that, as a weaver, I am constantly considering.” — Susan Iverson,​ president​ of the American Tapestry Alliance​ and professor emerita, Virginia Commonwealth University



“Noted educator Rebecca Mezoff wants you to fall in love with tapestry weaving. She walks you through the process, explaining every nuance in precise, clear imagery and language, anticipating any pitfall along the way, so you can have a smooth journey from novice to expert. This book will sit by your loom as friend and mentor; it is destined to be a classic.” —Bhakti Ziek, weaving teacher, artist, and writer​

“This book brings to its reader the gentle, easy, and highly informative way of teaching for which Rebecca is well known. Most importantly, nothing is assumed, and technical terms are used only after they have been painlessly explained. I wish I’d had such a book when I was learning tapestry.” — Michael F. Rohde, tapestry artist​ and former president of the American Tapestry Alliance



“Oh, how I wish I’d had Rebecca Mezoff’s The Art of Tapestry Weaving when I began learning about tapestry over thirty years ago! Back then, I started out on a self-teaching adventure to learn the basics of the technique — with lots of questions and few places to find answers. With clear text and beautiful illustrations, Rebecca’s book is a perfect solution to the ‘I want to do tapestry and don’t have a teacher!’ dilemma many of us still find ourselves in today.” — ​Tommye McClure Scanlin, professor emerita, University of North Georgia, and director of the American Tapestry Alliance

“Rebecca Mezoff has proven herself to be a worthy successor to her mentor, James Koehler, in her weaving, her teaching, and her writing. The Art of Tapestry Weaving is an impressively comprehensive resource on tapestry, presented in the friendly and accessible voice that students of Rebecca have come to know and love. This book is bound to become a classic in its field.” – Jennifer Moore, author of The Weaver’s Studio: Doubleweave



“The act of taking what we see in our mind’s eye and recreating it on the loom fulfills a deep human need for expression, joy, and solace. With a clear, calm, knowledgeable voice, Rebecca has created an invaluable guide to learning what makes a tapestry a tapestry and how to make one yourself.” — Liz Gipson, owner of Yarnworker School of Weaving and author of Handwoven Home



"Rebecca’s words and images resonate with the weaver inside all of us. Throughout this engaging and inspiring book Rebecca draws you into her world of fiber and form. And in the manner of all great teachers, she gently takes your hand and leads you through this tapestry journey from which there is no turning back." — Claudia Chase, President and Founder of Mirrix Looms



“I can think of no clearer voice than Rebecca’s to contribute to the timeless story of tapestry making. This book will launch a new generation of tapestry artists and inspire all makers of contemporary cloth. I can not wait to see the impact!” — Mary Zicafoose, tapestry weaver, author of Ikat: The Essential Guide to Weaving Resist-Dyed Cloth, American Tapestry Alliance co-director emeritus



"The fiber arts are perennially popular, but weaving is not as widely practiced, and tapestry weaving is a specific subset that may appear even more impenetrable. To be sure, tapestry weaving is a particular art form with lots of jargon and is not as easy for a beginner to pick up as, say, knitting or crochet. Tapestry weaving looms come in several varieties, each with its own benefits, and it may be difficult for a beginner to know how to choose even the most basic equipment to start with. The advantage of this book is that it lays out all the details and techniques in an almost curricular way, so that readers feel as though they are taking a class taught by a master. A historical overview includes the many cultures in which tapestry weaving is traditional, and provides readers with a grounding in the art form and significant artists. The high level of detail in the explanations of everything from equipment to materials to techniques makes this book a must-have for the aspiring tapestry weaver." — Booklist





