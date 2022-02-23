Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Enriching STEM Books

Shanese Mullins, Marketing Assistant

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) can seem boring and difficult to some people looking at it from the outside but it’s really interesting, fun and important to our growth. Think of all the cool things we wouldn’t have without them for example television, the internet, music, lights, and the ability to help other people gets better just to name a few things. Without innovations we all would still be sitting in the dark. Kids don’t often get to see how amazing these things can be – but have no fear we have a way that might help. Ready? Picture books! Picture books are so important and amazing because they help young kids learn by engaging them with beautiful illustrations and intriguing plots. We have a list of picture books that will teach your young one about STEM and entertain them at the same time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 