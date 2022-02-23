Enriching STEM Books
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) can seem boring and difficult to some people looking at it from the outside but it’s really interesting, fun and important to our growth. Think of all the cool things we wouldn’t have without them for example television, the internet, music, lights, and the ability to help other people gets better just to name a few things. Without innovations we all would still be sitting in the dark. Kids don’t often get to see how amazing these things can be – but have no fear we have a way that might help. Ready? Picture books! Picture books are so important and amazing because they help young kids learn by engaging them with beautiful illustrations and intriguing plots. We have a list of picture books that will teach your young one about STEM and entertain them at the same time.
Bake Infinite Pie with X + Y
by Eugenia Cheng
Illustrated by Amber Ren
Math is used for all kinds of fun and fascinating things, like going to space, art, gardening, and even baking.
Aspiring bakers will embrace this charming picture book about baking pie by using simple math, from one of the world’s most creative and celebrated mathematicians.
X + Y are dreaming of baking infinite pie. But they don’t know if infinite pie is real. With the help of quirky and uber-smart Aunt Z, and a whole lot of flour and butter, X and Y will learn that by using math they can bake their way to success!
This charming and tasty story from mathematician and author of How to Bake Pi, Eugenia Cheng, reassures young readers that math doesn’t have to be scary—especially when paired with pie!
Additional back matter includes: a letter from Eugenia encouraging readers not to be intimidated by math, explanations of the math concepts explored in the book, and a recipe for Banana Butterscotch Pie!
XO, Exoplanet
by Deborah Underwood
Illustrated by Jorge Lacera
Is your young one interested in space and the planets? Do they ever think about what the planets would say to each other if they could talk? If so, they will wonder no more.
From bestselling author Deborah Underwood comes a lively and heartwarming letter writing exchange between all the planets in outer space to show the power of perspective.
It was an ordinary day for Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, (and don't forget Pluto, the dwarf planet). The planets were circling the Sun, staring into space, until suddenly they spot something else in their Solar System. What could it be? Who could it be? The planets have no idea but they're circling to find out. Whatever it is that something is most definitely, absolutely, without a doubt NOT a planet.
Paired with vibrant illustrations from Jorge Lacera, this STEM-friendly story, told mainly through letters, reminds readers what happens when we consider another person's point of view.
Brains On! Presents...Earth Friend Forever
by Molly Bloom
by Marc Sanchez
by Sanden Totten
Illustrated by Mike Orodán
The Earth is our friend and has something important to say to us. Earth Friend Forever is the perfect way to get future scientists excited about helping our planet.
The creators of Brains On!, the award-winning science podcast for kids, present a humorous, fact- and fun-filled look at the effects of plastic on Earth and how young readers can help protect their planet. Perfect for STEM enthusiasts!
Hi Friend,
It’s me, Earth! I hope you like living on me, but we need to talk.
I need your help to solve a BIG problem…You’re covering me with plastic!
But don’t worry, I know you’ve got my back—after all, you do live on it.
Love, Your Earth Friend Forever
Told in the form of a letter from Earth to the reader, this humorous picture book takes an in-depth look at how the actions of humans, particularly their use of plastic, is impacting the planet and how they can make simple changes in their every day life to help protect the place they call home. Additional back matter includes a letter from the reader to Earth, information on what plastic is and how it's made, and scientific solutions that are currently in the works.
Hello, Star
by Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic
Illustrated by Vashti Harrison
A rousing story about a love of science and the importance of empathy with enchanting illustrations what more could you asks for?
When a young girl learns that a bright light in the sky is coming from a dying star, she promises to keep it company until the light goes out. Every night the girl reassures her friend that she is still there.
As the years pass, the girl learns everything she can about planets, space, and the universe, inspired by her dimming friend—until she realizes she needs to do something more.
This touching tribute to stars, space, and science celebrates how a small act of compassion can flourish into a life full of meaning and wonder.
Do you have a future inventor who just needs to know stuff works? Korwin Briggs has a whole series they will answer all of their questions and keep them entertained. The Inventors help kids understand how the world around them works by going back and finding out for themselves how things are discovered. Your curious one can discover how sound, light and even electricity work in this fun and educational picture book series.
A Computer Called Katherine
by Suzanne Slade
Illustrated by Veronica Miller Jamison
There are some people who are good at math and even like it, gasp! Katherine was one of those people. Katherine knew it was wrong that African Americans didn't have the same rights as others – as wrong as 5+5=12. She knew it was wrong that people thought women could only be teachers or nurses – as wrong as 10-5=3. And she proved everyone wrong by zooming ahead of her classmates, starting college at fifteen, and eventually joining NASA, where her calculations helped pioneer America's first manned flight into space, its first manned orbit of Earth, and the world's first trip to the moon!
Dogs and technology, what could be more perfect? Almost nothing. Charlotte's world is fully charged! With her dog at her side, she's always tinkering, coding, clicking, and downloading. She's got a knack for anything technological – especially gadgets that her parents don't know how to fix! Then, she receives a new toy that is quite a puzzle: a doll! What's she supposed to do with that? Once she discovers the doll's hidden battery pack, things start to get interesting...while her faithful canine sidekick wonders if he'll be overshadowed by the new and improved Doll-E 1.0! With a little ingenuity and an open mind, everyone can be friends in this endearing, modern tribute to the creative spirit of play.
Nothing Stopped Sophie
by Cheryl Bardoe
Illustrated by Barbara McClintock
Find out how eighteenth-century mathematician Sophie Germain changed the world with her discoveries in this beautiful picture book! Even as a young girl, Sophie Germain understood that math could do much more than measure lengths of silk or tally the accounts in her father's shop. At the time girls weren't supposed to think about these things, but nothing stopped Sophie. Her life was changed when she witnessed an experiment that showed sand vibrating on a plate, forming circles, diamonds, and figure-eights! For six years she tested equations that would predict the patterns of these vibrations.
Cece Loves Science
Kimberly Derting; Vashti Harrison (Illustrator); Shelli R. Johannes
If your little one is always asking questions about how things work, if they want to know more and more, they might be a budding scientist in the making just like Cece! She loves science! Cece’s parents say she was born curious. She asks: Why? How? What if? When her teacher, Ms. Curie, assigns a science project, Cece knows just what to ask—do dogs eat vegetables? She teams up with her best friend, Isaac, and her dog, Einstein, to discover the answer. They investigate, research, collect data, and analyze, using Einstein as their case study. Their final conclusion is surprising, and a lot of fun! This picture book is perfect for anyone who enjoys asking questions!
True or Poo?
by Nick Caruso
by Dani Rabaiotti
Illustrated by Alex G. Griffiths
Does your young reader like animals, fun and facts? If so, then this hilariously helpful guide to the facts and fakes of the animal kingdom is perfect for them. You both might be surprised to learn what's true...and what's a big pile of poop. And speaking of poop, there's a lot of that smelly stuff in this book, too – everything from how it's made to which animals eat their own waste. (Yuck!) But will you be able to guess what's true or poo?
Perkin's Perfect Purple
by Tami Lewis Brown
by Debbie Loren Dunn
Illustrated by Francesca Sanna
Your young reader can learn how the color purple became available to everyone, and that maybe one day they can change the world too. Many years ago, the color purple was available only to a privileged few. Making purple was tricky. The process was very complicated and expensive (not to mention smelly!). That was until 1856, when a boy named William Henry Perkin invented a new way. While testing a hypothesis about a cure for malaria, he found that his experiment resulted in something else – something vivid and rare for the times: synthetic PURPLE. Perkin, a pioneer of the modern scientific method, made numerous advances possible, including canned food and chemotherapy. But it was his creation of purple that started it all.