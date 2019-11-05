The Invention Hunters Discover How Light Works

The Magic School Bus meets The Way Things Work in this kid-friendly guide to understanding the physics of light, that Kirkus dubbed “the love child of David Macaulay and Captain Underpants.”



The Invention Hunters travel the globe in their flying museum collecting the world’s greatest inventions! This time, they’ve landed at an elementary school’s science lab, and these silly scientists think they’ve collected incredible specimens of banjos, flowerpots, and even a yeti’s tooth. But what they really discover–with a kid as their guide–is how prisms, magnifying glasses, cameras, and TV screens use light to work!



Using simple explanations and diagrams, and a heaping helping of humor, the Invention Hunters make the perfect companions for curious kids who are ready to learn about science, physics, engineering, history, and more.