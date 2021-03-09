Saving the Day

From Karyn Parson's critically acclaimed Sweet Blackberry video series comes the little known story of Garrett Morgan, an African American inventor who created the traffic signal.



Before Garrett Morgan became a successful inventor and saved countless lives with his creations, he was a little boy with a head full of ideas on how to make life better for everyone.



At a tumultuous time filled with racism and discrimination, Garrett became a prominent business man and skilled inventor who produced the traffic signal, a gas mask, and others objects still used today.



This second book from the award-winning children's film series founded by Karyn Parsons, Sweet Blackberry, comes a little-known story about a man whose talent would be a gift to the world.