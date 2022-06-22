Free shipping on orders $35+

The Astronaut's Guide to Leaving the Planet
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Astronaut's Guide to Leaving the Planet

Everything You Need to Know, from Training to Re-entry

by Terry Virts

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 11, 2023

Page Count

176 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781523514564

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Technology / Aeronautics, Astronautics & Space Science

Description

In this exciting book, a former NASA astronaut inspires the next generation of space travelers with answers to all kids' questions on how people become astronauts, how they prepare for space travel, and what it's like to live and work in space.

A kid's guide to leaving the planet from someone who's done it! Former astronaut Terry Virts guides readers through the practical elements of becoming an astronaut, along with the wonders (and challenges!) of space travel. With insider information on training, piloting a ship, and working in space, readers and aspiring astronauts will be inspired to start their own journey to the stars. This practical guide is full of valuable wisdom and insight that will guide the astronaut candidates of tomorrow!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less