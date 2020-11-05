The Invention Hunters Discover How Machines Work





Using simple explanations and diagrams and a heaping helping of humor, the Invention Hunters make the perfect companions for curious kids who are ready to learn about science, physics, history, and more. In the first book of the series, the Invention Hunters travel the globe in their flying museum collecting the world’s greatest inventions!





Now they have landed in a construction zone. These silly scientists think they’ve stumbled on incredible specimens of everything you’d never find at a building site, from roller skates and pogo sticks to swords and race cars. But what they really discover — with a kid as their guide — is how simple machines like pulleys, cranks, and levers are used to engineer tools ranging from jackhammers to dump trucks…and even toilets!





Don’t miss these other Invention Hunters books!

The Invention Hunters Discover How Electricity Works

The Invention Hunters Discover How Light Works

The Invention Hunters Discover How Sound Works