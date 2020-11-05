The Invention Hunters Discover How Machines Work

Learn about machines the fun way! The Magic School Bus meets The Way Things Work in this kid-friendly guide to understanding the basics of simple machines, perfect for budding engineers — now in paperback.
Using simple explanations and diagrams and a heaping helping of humor, the Invention Hunters make the perfect companions for curious kids who are ready to learn about science, physics, history, and more. In the first book of the series, the Invention Hunters travel the globe in their flying museum collecting the world’s greatest inventions!
Now they have landed in a construction zone. These silly scientists think they’ve stumbled on incredible specimens of everything you’d never find at a building site, from roller skates and pogo sticks to swords and race cars. But what they really discover — with a kid as their guide — is how simple machines like pulleys, cranks, and levers are used to engineer tools ranging from jackhammers to dump trucks…and even toilets!
* "Like...David Macaulay and Captain Underpants, this routinely silly, genuinely intelligent deep dive into engineering basics leaves kids as informed as they are amused."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"The text and illustrations succeed in grabbing the readers' attention because of the vivid colors and spirit of fun. The characters are quirky and silly, making this nonfiction book about simple machines...engaging."—School Library Connection
"The balance of the fantastical story with scientific and historical facts makes this a good title to recommend to fiction and nonfiction readers alike."—School Library Journal