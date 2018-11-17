Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Invention Hunters Discover How Electricity Works
Learn about electricity the fun way! The Magic School Bus meets The Way Things Work in this kid-friendly guide to understanding the basics of electricity, perfect for budding engineers.Read More
The Invention Hunters travel the globe in their flying museum collecting the world’s greatest inventions! This time, they’ve landed in a kid’s backyard, and these silly scientists think they’ve stumbled on incredible specimens, from umbrellas and lipsticks to coins and rockets. But what they really discover–with a kid as their guide–is how electricity and magnetism powers lamps, batteries, and even toasters!
Using simple explanations and diagrams and a heaping helping of humor, the Invention Hunters make the perfect companions for curious kids who are ready to learn about science, physics, engineering, history, and more.
The Invention Hunters travel the globe in their flying museum collecting the world’s greatest inventions! This time, they’ve landed in a kid’s backyard, and these silly scientists think they’ve stumbled on incredible specimens, from umbrellas and lipsticks to coins and rockets. But what they really discover–with a kid as their guide–is how electricity and magnetism powers lamps, batteries, and even toasters!
Using simple explanations and diagrams and a heaping helping of humor, the Invention Hunters make the perfect companions for curious kids who are ready to learn about science, physics, engineering, history, and more.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Invention Hunters Discover How Machines Work:
* "Like...David Macaulay and Captain Underpants, this routinely silly, genuinely intelligent deep dive into engineering basics leaves kids as informed as they are amused." ---Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"The text and illustrations succeed in grabbing the readers' attention because of the vivid colors and spirit of fun. The characters are quirky and silly, making this nonfiction book about simple machines...engaging." ---School Library Connection
* "Like...David Macaulay and Captain Underpants, this routinely silly, genuinely intelligent deep dive into engineering basics leaves kids as informed as they are amused." ---Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"The text and illustrations succeed in grabbing the readers' attention because of the vivid colors and spirit of fun. The characters are quirky and silly, making this nonfiction book about simple machines...engaging." ---School Library Connection