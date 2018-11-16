Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Korwin Briggs
Korwin Briggs is a writer and illustrator who makes books, comics, and infographics about history and science. He’s also the author and illustrator of Gods and Heroes: Mythology Around the World and a webcomic, Veritable Hokum. He lives in Queens, New York, and he invites you to visit his website at KorwinBriggs.com.Read More
By the Author
The Invention Hunters Discover How Machines Work
Learn about machines the fun way! The Magic School Bus meets The Way Things Work in this kid-friendly guide to understanding the basics of simple…
The Invention Hunters Discover How Electricity Works
Learn about electricity the fun way! The Magic School Bus meets The Way Things Work in this kid-friendly guide to understanding the basics of electricity,…