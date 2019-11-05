Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Invention Hunters Discover How Sound Works
The Magic School Bus meets The Way Things Work in this kid-friendly guide to understanding the physics of sound, that Kirkus dubbed “the love child of David Macaulay and Captain Underpants.”Read More
The Invention Hunters travel the globe in their flying museum collecting the world’s greatest inventions! This time, they’ve landed at a music store, and these silly scientists think they’ve collected incredible specimens of trampolines, birdhouses, eyeballs, and even a unicorn horn. But what they really discover–with a kid as their guide–is how musical instruments, microphones, and records produce sound.
Using simple explanations and diagrams, and a heaping helping of humor, the Invention Hunters make the perfect companions for curious kids who are ready to learn about science, physics, engineering, history, and more.
The Invention Hunters travel the globe in their flying museum collecting the world’s greatest inventions! This time, they’ve landed at a music store, and these silly scientists think they’ve collected incredible specimens of trampolines, birdhouses, eyeballs, and even a unicorn horn. But what they really discover–with a kid as their guide–is how musical instruments, microphones, and records produce sound.
Using simple explanations and diagrams, and a heaping helping of humor, the Invention Hunters make the perfect companions for curious kids who are ready to learn about science, physics, engineering, history, and more.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Invention Hunters Discover How Machines Work:
* "Like...David Macaulay and Captain Underpants, this routinely silly, genuinely intelligent deep dive into engineering basics leaves kids as informed as they are amused." ---Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"The text and illustrations succeed in grabbing the readers' attention because of the vivid colors and spirit of fun. The characters are quirky and silly, making this nonfiction book about simple machines...engaging." ---School Library Connection
* "Like...David Macaulay and Captain Underpants, this routinely silly, genuinely intelligent deep dive into engineering basics leaves kids as informed as they are amused." ---Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"The text and illustrations succeed in grabbing the readers' attention because of the vivid colors and spirit of fun. The characters are quirky and silly, making this nonfiction book about simple machines...engaging." ---School Library Connection