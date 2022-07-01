Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Cardboard Box Engineering
Cool, Inventive Projects for Tinkerers, Makers & Future Scientists
Description
Cardboard is everywhere! For creative kids aged 9 to 14, it’s the perfect eco-friendly building material, and Cardboard Box Engineering is the perfect guide to get them started on inventive tinkering. A working kaleidoscope, a marble roller coaster, a robotic hand, and a wind-powered tractor with cardboard gears are just some of the ingenious projects developed by Jonathan Adolph, author of the best-selling Mason Jar Science. Working with simple household tools, kids can follow the step-by-step photographic instructions to exercise their design smarts, expand their 3-D thinking, and learn the basics of physics and engineering with activities that have real-life applications.
What's Inside
Praise
“I really wish I'd had a book like this when I was a kid, and I think any young person who gets their hands on this book is really lucky. Who knows what kind of awesomeness this will inspire? I can't think of a better way to get kids away from screens and working with their hands, thinking, and inventing. This book might even change the world!” — Christian Ristow, robotic sculpture artist
“STEAM activities, such as the ones featured throughout the text, foster creativity, problem-solving, and teach the value of repurposing items… An engaging addition to any “How To” section. This book could be an exciting resource for students and teachers.”
— School Library Journal
