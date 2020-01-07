Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Molly Bloom
Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez and Sanden Totten are the creators of Brains On!They became friends while working at Minnesota Public Radio and decided to make a show for kids, because kids are awesome. They’ve had all sorts of jobs in public radio, but making Brains On! is their favorite. In their free time, they attend punk shows, run half marathons, and make swiss meringue buttercream (but you’ll have to guess who does which activity).Read More
By the Author
Brains On! Presents...It's Alive
The creators of the award-winning science podcast for kids, Brains On!, brings young readers a humorous, fact- and fun-filled look at life on Earth-from deep…