Molly Bloom

Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez and Sanden Totten are the creators of Brains On!They became friends while working at Minnesota Public Radio and decided to make a show for kids, because kids are awesome. They’ve had all sorts of jobs in public radio, but making Brains On! is their favorite. In their free time, they attend punk shows, run half marathons, and make swiss meringue buttercream (but you’ll have to guess who does which activity).