Brains On! Presents...Meet My Micro-Pets!
Description
The creators of Brains On!, the award-winning science podcast for kids, introduce readers to a fact-filled and humorous look at the weird and wonderful world of microbes!
It's show-and-tell day, and Dominique can't wait to introduce her awesome pets to the class. They're more helpful than dogs, cuddlier than gerbils, and way smarter than lizards. They're her…MICRO-PETS!
As Dominique takes her classmates on a tour through her microbiome, they'll meet some face mites, hang with feet fungi, and visit the fart factory—powered by bacteria in her intestines!
Praise
Praise for Brains On! Presents...Earth Friend Forever:
"A playful expression of a serious concern, hopeful enough to be suitable even for the read-aloud crowd."
"[This book] brings warmth and humor to STEM content and invites approachable environmental action by young readers who may share an invigorated sense of loyalty to their pleading pal Earth."—Booklist
Praise for Brains On! Presents... Road Trip Earth:
"This title treats readers to an enjoyable tour of different parts of Earth.... While cartoon-like illustrations keep the mood light, the text and illustrations clearly explain the topics under discussion."—School Library Connection
"Facts and fancy combine for a planetary road trip to remember."—Kirkus Reviews
Praise for Brains On! Presents...It's Alive:
"A grab bag of bio-wonders."—Kirkus Reviews
"This eye-catching and engaging offering will perk up STEMM (science, technology, engineering, math, medicine) collections and will appeal to browsers and researchers alike."—Booklist
"Science and humor come together to create a title that will be picked up again and again."—School Library Journal