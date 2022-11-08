Brains On! Presents...Meet My Micro-Pets!

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The creators of Brains On!, the award-winning science podcast for kids, introduce readers to a fact-filled and humorous look at the weird and wonderful world of microbes!



It's show-and-tell day, and Dominique can't wait to introduce her awesome pets to the class. They're more helpful than dogs, cuddlier than gerbils, and way smarter than lizards. They're her…MICRO-PETS!



As Dominique takes her classmates on a tour through her microbiome, they'll meet some face mites, hang with feet fungi, and visit the fart factory—powered by bacteria in her intestines!