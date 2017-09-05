Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dani Rabaiotti
Dani Rabaiotti is a PhD candidate and a zoologist at the Zoological Society of London.
By the Author
Believe It or Snot
From the scientist duo behind the New York Times bestselling sensation Does It Fart? and their excremental follow up True or Poo?, Believe It Or…
Does It Fart?
A hilariously informative book of facts, farts, and fun!Dogs fart. Cats fart. Horses fart (a lot). But what about snakes? Spiders? Octopuses? What about chimpanzees?…
True or Poo?
From the scientist duo behind the New York Times bestselling sensation Does It Fart? comes a new illustrated compendium of animal facts and falsehoods, from…
