Does It Fart?

The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence

by

From the scientist duo behind True or Poo?, their original New York Times bestselling sensation–a scientifically precise, fully illustrated, utterly hilarious guide to animal flatulence.

Dogs do it. Millipedes do it. Dinosaurs did it. You do it. I do it. Octopuses don’t (and nor do octopi). Spiders might do it: more research is needed. Birds don’t do it, but they could if they wanted to. Herrings do it to communicate with each other.

In 2017 zoologist Dani Rabaiotti’s teenage brother asked her a most teenaged question: Do snakes fart? Stumped, Rabaiotti turned to Twitter. The internet did not disappoint. Her innocent question spawned the hashtag #doesitfart and it spread like a noxious gas. Dozens of noted experts began weighing in on which animals do and don’t fart, and if they do, how much, how often, what it’s made of, what it smells like, and why.

Clearly, the public demands more information on animal farts. Does it Fart? fills that void: a fully authoritative, fully illustrated guide to animal flatulence, covering the habits of 80 animals in more detail than you ever knew you needed.

What do hyena farts smell especially bad? What is a fossa, and does it fart? Why do clams vomit but not fart? And what is a fart, really? Pairing hilarious illustrations with surprisingly detailed scientific explanations, Does it Fart? will allow you to shift the blame onto all kinds of unlikely animals for years to come.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $15 / $19.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780316484152

The “Does It Fart?” Quiz

What Is a Fart?

The medical term for a fart is “flatulence,” which is defined as “flatus expelled through the anus.” Flatus is strictly defined as gas produced during digestion—generally in the stomach and/or gut. Through this book Dani and Nick are taking part in flatology, or the study of flatulence, even though their main area of expertise is not in this field.

 

The word “fart” dates back to the fourteenth century, before the term flatulence came into use, and was used specifically to mean breaking wind loudly. Today the term fart is more commonly used to describe any gas expelled from the end of an animal that is opposite to its mouth—whether this be through the anus, cloaca or a specialized duct—and if it is audible or not. This, therefore, is the definition used throughout this book. So, although some of the farts in this book may not fit the strict medical definition of flatulence, they would generally be accepted as a fart to any human encountering them.

What's Inside

Praise

"Finally, there's a book about which animals fart."—Gizmodo
"A very necessary book."—New York Post
"A book everyone can enjoy."—Cheezburger
"Appropriately titled."—BuzzFeed
"The only book on animal flatulence you'll ever need."—The Telegraph (UK)
"Answers the important questions."—Popular Mechanics
"It's time to embrace both your scientific curiosity and your inner 10-year-old."—CNet
"The book is jam-packed with Fart Facts, giving time to the farters, the non-farters, and those where the fart-jury is still out.... Does It Fart? is the sort of book that reaches everyone."—ScientificAmerican.com
"The topic of flatulence is richer and more varied than readers might expect.... Cheeky illustrations by Ethan Kocak add to the book's general irreverence... The book now occupies a place of honor in my house, next to the toilet, where it is always on call to satisfy the curiosity of my lucky guests when they need a bit of bathroom reading."—Katie L. Burke, American Scientist
"Does It Fart? clearly makes the perfect gift for animal lovers, science geeks, and fart-obsessed teenage boys. Sniff one out for the special stinker in your life now."—People.com
"Each page of the book is devoted to one animal and one question: 'Does it fart?'.... But the book isn't just bathroom humor. Written by a pair of wildlife biologists, Does It Fart? cleanly explains the science of digestion and fascinating aspects of animal behavior. (Did you know manatees hold on to their farts to remain buoyant in the water?) In all, the book helps you appreciate the diverse ways wildlife has evolved to deal with passing gas."—Vox, "Gift Guide for Science Lovers"
