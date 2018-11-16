Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alex G. Griffiths
Alex G. Griffiths is an artist and designer whose books include the Wee Beasties series and The Bug Collector. He lives in the United Kingdom.
By the Author
Does It Fart?
A hilariously informative book of facts, farts, and fun!Dogs fart. Cats fart. Horses fart (a lot). But what about snakes? Spiders? Octopuses? What about chimpanzees?…