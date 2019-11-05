A companion title to Does It Fart? that asks young readers to guess if statements about their favorite animals are true…or poo.

Do wombats have cube-shaped poop?

Do polar bears eat penguins?

Do you eat spiders in your sleep???





In this hilariously helpful guide to the facts and fakes of the animal kingdom, you might be surprised to learn what’s true…and what’s a big pile of poop. And speaking of poop, there’s a lot of that smelly stuff in this book, too — everything from how it’s made to which animals eat their own waste. (Yuck!) But will you be able to guess what’s real and what’s made up? Find out in this comical collection of weird habits, cool facts, and sneaky myths about all kinds of animals!