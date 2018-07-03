Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Computer Called Katherine
How Katherine Johnson Helped Put America on the Moon
The inspiring true story of mathematician Katherine Johnson–made famous by the award-winning film Hidden Figures–who counted and computed her way to NASA and helped put a man on the moon!Read More
Katherine knew it was wrong that African Americans didn’t have the same rights as others–as wrong as 5+5=12. She knew it was wrong that people thought women could only be teachers or nurses–as wrong as 10-5=3. And she proved everyone wrong by zooming ahead of her classmates, starting college at fifteen, and eventually joining NASA, where her calculations helped pioneer America’s first manned flight into space, its first manned orbit of Earth, and the world’s first trip to the moon!
Award-winning author Suzanne Slade and debut artist Veronica Miller Jamison tell the story of a NASA “computer” in this smartly written, charmingly illustrated biography.
Praise
An Amazon Best Book of the Month in Nonfiction for Kids for March 2019
"Engaging."—Booklist
"An uplifting portrait of a no longer so 'hidden' figure."—Publishers Weekly
"Another appealing picture book biography of a successful woman."—School Library Journal
"A charming read [that] will help teach children about this amazing woman."—The Houston Chronicle
"A look into a woman's life who made such a difference in the world."—School Library Connection
"A must-read for every future mathematician who likes to ask questions and find answers."—Mashable
"With vivid watercolor illustrations and an exciting depiction of Katherine Johnson's life from early childhood through adulthood, this is a winning pick for young kids. A Computer Called Katherine offers a great way to introduce them to an important chapter in American history and an incredibly inspiring woman who helped change the world."
—Common Sense Media
"A magnificent biography of an incredible, courageous, unstoppable woman, A Computer Called Katherine is inspirational in every way."—Reading Eagle