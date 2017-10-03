Cheryl Bardoe is the author of Gregor Mendel: The Friar Who Grew Peas, an Orbis Pictus Honor Book, an ALA Notable book, and an IRA Notable book; Mammoths and Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age, an Orbis Pictus Honor Book, a Bank Street Best Children’s Books selection, and a Junior Library Guild selection; and The Ugly Duckling Dino. She lives in Chicago with her family.