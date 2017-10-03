Nothing Stopped Sophie

A Bank Street College Best Children's Book
of 2018
An Amelia Bloomer List Selection 2019
A National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) and Children's Book Council (CBC) Outstanding Science Trade Book for Students K-12
A National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) Best STEM Book
A National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Orbis Pictus Recommended Book
CCBC Choices 2019
A Notable Social Studies Trade Books for Young People Selection 2019
2019 Mathical Award Winner, Grades K-2
A Booklinks Lasting Connections Pick
An Evanston Public Library Best Book for Kids
"Masterly... a superb picture book biography."
—The Wall Street Journal
"Refreshingly, Sophie Germain's story not only reminds us of the importance of perseverance, it recalls a time when discoveries were often made by hard-working amateurs--for the fun of it."—The New York Times
* "The artwork...is truly a sight to behold.... A highly recommended choice."
—School Library Journal, starred review
* "A compelling biography...a lesson in perseverance.... A highly recommended addition to the growing number of books about women who have made significant contributions to knowledge."
—School Library Connection, starred review
"Bardoe writes with precision and expert pacing.... [And] what McClintock accomplishes here is also a thing of wonder.... It's a remarkable story in an elegantly packaged piece of nonfiction.... Truly inspiring."—Julie Danielson, 7 Impossible Things
"Bardoe and McClintock have...gone into new
territory, tried new artistic techniques, and brought to life ideas that
until now have never been displayed in this way in a biography for
kids.... I love this book."
—Elizabeth Bird, A Fuse #8 Production
"This portrait of a quiet heroine is elegant, striking, and sure to inspire."
—Kirkus Reviews
"Graceful and lyrical...an inspiring portrait of the plucky, self-taught mathematician."
—The Horn Book
"Bardoe's text is concise and clear, right down to kid-tailored explanations of Sophie's mathematical pursuits. McClintock's line and watercolor scenes are an engaging meld of literal scene-setting and whimsical mathematical symbolism."—BCCB
"Engaging.... Inspiring."
—Booklist
"McClintock's scenes of 18th-century France are infused with a golden glow; numbers loom along city streets and burst from Germain's quill pen. Bardoe concludes this warm biography by emphasizing how later mathematicians built upon Germain's work."
—Publishers Weekly