My Name Is Malala

In her first board book, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai introduces herself and her story to inspire the next generation of readers and leaders.
With simple text alongside irresistible art, Nobel Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai's first board book offers parents and educators a way to show that extraordinary figures are real people who are both relatable and inspiring. Malala is a daughter, a sister, a friend, a student, and, of course, an activist.
The last spread features a brief bio to provide more context for parents, caretakers, and educators who want to start a conversation about Malala's activism.
With simple text alongside irresistible art, Nobel Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai's first board book offers parents and educators a way to show that extraordinary figures are real people who are both relatable and inspiring. Malala is a daughter, a sister, a friend, a student, and, of course, an activist.
The last spread features a brief bio to provide more context for parents, caretakers, and educators who want to start a conversation about Malala's activism.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Malala's Magic Pencil:
* "Kerascoët's bright, reportorial watercolors match the text's directness and sincerity, adding gold embellishments to give Malala's hopes and optimism a radiant physicality. The Malala in these pages is both approachable and extraordinary."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Kerascoët's bright, reportorial watercolors match the text's directness and sincerity, adding gold embellishments to give Malala's hopes and optimism a radiant physicality. The Malala in these pages is both approachable and extraordinary."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "This is a wonderful read for younger students that will also provide insight and encourage discussion about the wider world. ... The simplicity of Yousafzai's writing and the powerful message she sends, make this book inspirational for all."—School Library Journal, starred review
Praise for I Am Malala:
A 2015 Amelia Bloomer Project List Selection
A CBC 2015 Children's Choice Book Awards Finalist
"Among Yousafzai's many gifts is the ability to convey both how extraordinary she herself is and how many children might be, too, if someone taught them how to read and write."—TheNewYorker.com