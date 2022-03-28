My Name Is Malala

In her first board book, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai introduces herself and her story to inspire the next generation of readers and leaders.



With simple text alongside irresistible art, Nobel Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai's first board book offers parents and educators a way to show that extraordinary figures are real people who are both relatable and inspiring. Malala is a daughter, a sister, a friend, a student, and, of course, an activist.



The last spread features a brief bio to provide more context for parents, caretakers, and educators who want to start a conversation about Malala's activism.