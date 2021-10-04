Dolly!
Dolly!

The Story of Dolly Parton and Her Big Dream

by Robyn McGrath

Illustrated by Ellen Surrey

Christy Ottaviano Books

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316324526

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Women

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
A rhythmically told and vibrantly illustrated picture book biography of Dolly Parton: an American icon beloved by all.

You’ve likely heard of the performer Dolly Parton. But do you know where this dazzling songwriter and musician draws her roots? As one of twelve children growing up in rural Tennessee, Dolly was determined to be seen and heard. From her front porch to her church choir, every stage was an opportunity to perform and share her many talents. While balancing farm chores with schoolwork, Dolly never lost sight of her dreams, composing her first song at age five and performing at the Grand Ole Opry at age thirteen. 

With lilting language and vibrant artwork, this childhood story captures the unique gifts of Dolly Parton, while also honoring the measures of her success: resilience, confidence, family, and kindness.

