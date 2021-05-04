Her Name Was Mary Katharine

A rousing picture book biography of the only woman whose name is printed on the Declaration of Independence.



Born in 1738, Mary Katharine Goddard came of age in colonial Connecticut as the burgeoning nation prepared for the American Revolution. As a businesswoman and a newspaper publisher, Goddard paved the way for influential Revolutionary media. Her remarkable accomplishments as a woman defied societal norms and set the stage for a free and open press. When the Continental Congress decreed that the Declaration of Independence be widely distributed, one person rose to the occasion and printed the document—boldly inserting her name at the bottom with a printing credit: Mary Katharine Goddard.



Here is an important biography of a groundbreaking woman who had the courage to write herself into the history she helped create.