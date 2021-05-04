Her Name Was Mary Katharine
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Her Name Was Mary Katharine

The Only Woman Whose Name Is on the Declaration of Independence

by

Illustrated by

Christy Ottaviano Books

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316298322

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: January 25th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Women

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
A rousing picture book biography of the only woman whose name is printed on the Declaration of Independence.

Born in 1738, Mary Katharine Goddard came of age in colonial Connecticut as the burgeoning nation prepared for the American Revolution. As a businesswoman and a newspaper publisher, Goddard paved the way for influential Revolutionary media. Her remarkable accomplishments as a woman defied societal norms and set the stage for a free and open press. When the Continental Congress decreed that the Declaration of Independence be widely distributed, one person rose to the occasion and printed the document—boldly inserting her name at the bottom with a printing credit: Mary Katharine Goddard.

Here is an important biography of a groundbreaking woman who had the courage to write herself into the history she helped create.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews