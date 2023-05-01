Go to Hachette Book Group home
Ida B. Wells Marches for the Vote
Contributors
Illustrated by Jerry Jordan
Ida B. Wells grew up during a time when women did not have the right to vote. But Ida aspired for equality; she had learned from her parents to forge a life through hope and bravery, so she worked tirelessly to fight for an America that was fair to everyone regardless of race and gender. Her courageous activism made her one of the most influential civil rights leaders in American history. Here is Ida’s story with a specific spotlight on her fearless role in the Women’s March of 1913.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 2, 2024
- Page Count
- 48 pages
- Publisher
- Christy Ottaviano Books
- ISBN-13
- 9780316322478
