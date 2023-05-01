Go to Hachette Book Group home

Ida B. Wells Marches for the Vote

Contributors

By Dinah Johnson

Illustrated by Jerry Jordan

A stunning picture book biography about the early life of Ida B. Wells, her incredible work as a suffragist, and her critical role in the Women's March of 1913.

Ida B. Wells grew up during a time when women did not have the right to vote. But Ida aspired for equality; she had learned from her parents to forge a life through hope and bravery, so she worked tirelessly to fight for an America that was fair to everyone regardless of race and gender. Her courageous activism made her one of the most influential civil rights leaders in American history. Here is Ida’s story with a specific spotlight on her fearless role in the Women’s March of 1913.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Page Count
48 pages
Publisher
Christy Ottaviano Books
ISBN-13
9780316322478

Dinah Johnson

About the Author

Dinah Johnson is the award-winning author of many books for young readers, including H Is for Harlem, illustrated by April Harrison, which received five starred reviews and was named a Kirkus Best Book of the Year, a School Library Journal Best Book of the Year, and a Horn Book Fanfare title. A professor of English at the University of South Carolina, she lives in Columbia. She invites you to visit her at dinahjohnsonbooks.com.

Jerry Jordan is a painter working in the style of contemporary realism. He counts the unsung artists of the Harlem Renaissance as his artistic role models. He lives in Madison, Wisconsin. This is his first book for young readers. He invites you to visit him on Instagram @purplehood2 or at artistjerryjordan.com.

Jerry Jordan

About the Illustrator

