Robyn McGrath
Robyn McGrath spent her childhood dreaming of all the things she could be when she grew up. She still loves to dream, but she also loves writing for young readers. A native Texan, Robyn lives in Austin, Texas with her family where she works as a play therapist and children’s author. Dolly! is her first book.Read More
Ellen Surrey makes her colorful illustrations in sunny Los Angeles. Blending her love of mid-century design and vintage children’s books, Ellen enjoys finding beauty in the past and sharing it with a contemporary audience. Her work has appeared in such publications as New York Times, The New Yorker, and Los Angeles Times. She makes her debut with Dolly! You can view more of Ellen’s work by visiting ellensurrey.com
