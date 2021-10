Robyn McGrath

spent her childhood dreaming of all the things she could be when she grew up. She still loves to dream, but she also loves writing for young readers. A native Texan, Robyn lives in Austin, Texas with her family where she works as a play therapist and children’s author.is her first book.makes her colorful illustrations in sunny Los Angeles. Blending her love of mid-century design and vintage children’s books, Ellen enjoys finding beauty in the past and sharing it with a contemporary audience. Her work has appeared in such publications as, and. She makes her debut withYou can view more of Ellen’s work by visiting ellensurrey.com