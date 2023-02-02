Free shipping on orders $35+
Dolly!
The Story of Dolly Parton and Her Big Dream
Description
A rhythmically told and vibrantly illustrated picture book biography of Dolly Parton: an American icon beloved by all.
You’ve likely heard of the performer Dolly Parton. But do you know where this dazzling songwriter and musician draws her roots? As one of twelve children growing up in rural Tennessee, Dolly was determined to be seen and heard. From her front porch to her church choir, every stage was an opportunity to perform and share her many talents. While balancing farm chores with schoolwork, Dolly never lost sight of her dreams, composing her first song at age five and performing at the Grand Ole Opry at age thirteen.
With lilting language and vibrant artwork, this childhood story captures the unique gifts of Dolly Parton, while also honoring the measures of her success: resilience, confidence, family, and kindness.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for DOLLY!
An Amazon Best Book of the Month
A Sam’s Club selection
A Target selection
"A profile of the Queen of Country Music that conveys the spirit and spunk of a little girl with a big vision."
—Kirkus
"This digitally illustrated book is as bright as the singer’s favorite outfits…. Add this to any collection that lacks a Parton biography."—School Library Journal
"An upbeat, colorful look at the beloved singer’s childhood and rise to fame. McGrath’s accessible text and Surrey’s gouache illustrations of Dolly and her home, family, and performances bring to life the singer’s early ambitions and struggles…. Readers with their own passions will nod in recognition as the young singer’s heartbeat quickens with joy when she hears music from the Grand Ole Opry, and they'll be encouraged when Dolly’s perseverance pays off, moving from being mocked for her clothes to life as a glamorous superstar."—Booklist