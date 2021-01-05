Hello, Star
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Hello, Star

by

Illustrated by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316451758

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 21st 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Nature & The Natural World

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
Stunningly illustrated by #1 New York Times bestselling artist Vashti Harrison, Hello, Star (written by Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic) is an inspiring story about a love of science and the importance of empathy.
 
When a young girl learns that a bright light in the sky is coming from a dying star, she promises to keep it company until the light goes out. Every night the girl reassures her friend that she is still there.

As the years pass, the girl learns everything she can about planets, space, and the universe, inspired by her dimming friend—until she realizes she needs to do something more.

This touching tribute to stars, space, and science celebrates how a small act of compassion can flourish into a life full of meaning and wonder.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews