Little Land
Little Land

by Diana Sudyka

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

On Sale

Apr 11, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316301763

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science & Nature / Environment

Description

A gorgeous, simple way to introduce young readers to how, through millennia of transformations, life and land have always found a way to begin anew, for nature-loving fans of Kate Messner's Over and Under series.

Do you know a little bit of land? It could be smaller than you expect. But its importance is bigger than you know. From the prehistoric past to the dramatic environmental change of right here and now, the land has countless stories to tell. You, too, are a part of the land. Listen, and you will understand what it needs to stay in balance.

A breathtaking exploration of the connections between life and land central to the past, present, and future of our planet, Little Land invites young readers to think about ways in which they engage with the environment in their own lives. 

What's Inside

