From an acclaimed up-and-coming artist comes a gorgeous tribute to imagination, curiosity, and following your dreams, perfect for fans of Julie Fogliano and Carson Ellis.



More things than you can imagine live in a field of clover, but this is a story about the bees…and their wondrous dreams of someplace different than their everyday world of green. Following the call of the wind and magical pollen blown in from far-flung places north and south, east and west, they encounter lands and countless species beyond their wildest fancy.



Filled with lavish, vivid paintings full of extraordinary flora and fauna with a seek-and-find element, The Wind & the Clover encourages readers to explore, discover, and look closely…because sometimes, the most magnificent things can be found no farther than your own backyard.