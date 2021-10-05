From an acclaimed up-and-coming artist comes a gorgeous tribute to imagination, curiosity, and following your dreams, perfect for fans of Julie Fogliano and Carson Ellis.
More things than you can imagine live in a field of clover, but this is a story about the bees…and their wondrous dreams of someplace different than their everyday world of green. Following the call of the wind and magical pollen blown in from far-flung places north and south, east and west, they encounter lands and countless species beyond their wildest fancy.
Filled with lavish, vivid paintings full of extraordinary flora and fauna with a seek-and-find element, The Wind & the Clover encourages readers to explore, discover, and look closely…because sometimes, the most magnificent things can be found no farther than your own backyard.
Praise for On the Day the Horse Got Out:
* "Creating a nursery rhyme that sounds suitably timeless is a challenge, but newcomer Weber's verse passes the test, and so do her haunting spreads, which carry whiffs of folk art and medieval books of hours." —Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Visual stunning, highly imaginative, and delightfully baffling." —Kirkus Reviews
"With groovy illustrations on pale yellow backgrounds and retro lettering on its cover, [this] feels like an old favorite from the 1960s. There's a slightly psychedelic quality to the story it tells 3-to-7 year olds, too, as the world reacts when a horse escapes its paddock." —Wall Street Journal—Publishers Weekly, Kirkus Reviews, Wall Street Journal
