Audrey Helen Weber
Audrey Helen Weber grew up in central Massachusetts and studied theater design and drawing at Hampshire College. For years she created zines and short comics, and On the Day the Horse Got Out is her children’s book debut. Audrey’s artwork has been featured in numerous publications, including the New York Times Book Review and the New Yorker online. She lives in western Massachusetts, where she has also worked on the education team at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.Read More
By the Author
On the Day the Horse Got Out
A standout picture book debut about curiosity, cause-and-effect, and connectedness, which blends the delightful child-appealing nonsense of nursery rhyme with distinctive art -- perfect for…