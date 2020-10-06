Audrey Helen Weber

Audrey Helen Weber grew up in central Massachusetts and studied theater design and drawing at Hampshire College. For years she created zines and short comics, and On the Day the Horse Got Out is her children’s book debut. Audrey’s artwork has been featured in numerous publications, including the New York Times Book Review and the New Yorker online. She lives in western Massachusetts, where she has also worked on the education team at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.