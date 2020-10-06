On the day the horse got out…

In this gorgeously rendered tale, Audrey Helen Weber masterfully blends suspense and nonsense, imaginative artwork, and a flawless rhythm that evokes some of the most beloved read-aloud classics, from Mother Goose to Eric Carle.





the bells all rang,

the birds flew south,

the rabbit dug a bit too deep,

and the beetle cried out in its sleep…





But what happened to the horse? Did she find what she was looking for? Drawing on the influence of nursery rhymes, fables, folklore, folk art, and mythology — and combined with Audrey Helen Weber’s own playful and surreal sensibility, page-turning suspense and read-aloud magic — here is a transcendent journey that tells a new story with every read.