Spirit Riding Free: Apple Adventure!

Join Miradero’s favorite PALs as they explore the frontier and beyond in the first installment of an adventurous new original fiction chapter book series, inspired by DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free.





Lucky, Pru, and Abigial couldn’t be more excited! Each Frontier Fillies herd is holding a fund-raiser for a very special Jamboree, and whichever team raises the most money will win the Golden Horseshoe! The PALs are sure the trophy will be theirs after they discover an orchard full of delicious apples plus a new friend named Vida! In exchange for her family’s harvest to use in a bake sale, Vida gets riding lessons from Lucky and her friends. But when the PALs return to Miradero, it turns out Vida isn’t the new friend they thought….





With Maricela suddenly acting strangely and a time crunch on their hands, will the PALs be able to bake their way to victory?





