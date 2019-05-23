Just a few of our many favorite books for your father figure. You know him best: so check out the selections we've made below, and browse our entire collection to discover the perfect gift. Scroll down to enter for a chance to win a book bundle for him now!
We Know He'll Love These Gift Books!
For the Dad Who Gives Us the Universe
Constellations
Perfect for stargazers and armchair astronomers of all ages, CONSTELLATIONS is a beautifully illustrated, fascinatingguide to all 88 constellations, including an illustrated star map for…
Zen Science
An inspirational collection of musings on the wonders of nature and the universe, Zen Science pairs the fun of popular science trivia with the benefits…
Math with Bad Drawings
A hilarious reeducation in mathematics-full of joy, jokes, and stick figures-that sheds light on the countless practical and wonderful ways that math structures and shapes…
Star Trek: Light-and-Sound Tricorder
Star Trek fans and collectors will love this one-of-a-kind, mini-size collectible tricorder with light and sound. The tricorder is a multifunction handheld device used for…
For the Dad Who Loves A Roadtrip
Van Life
Showcasing hundreds of funky vehicles, awe-inspiring landscapes, and cleverly designed interiors in tiny spaces from around the world, Van Life is perfect for who anyone…
Hamburger America
The classic guide to America's greatest hamburger eateries returns in a completely updated third edition--featuring 200 establishments where you can find the perfect regional burger…
My Dad Had That Car
This one-of-a-kind, massive illustrated history of more than 10,000 American automobiles is perfect for the millions of classic car enthusiasts. With more than 1,300 pages…
How to Camp in the Woods
Perfect for everyone from novices to boondockers, How to Camp in the Woods compiles contemporary and classic wisdom, practical tips, and illustrated DIY advice on…
For The Dad with Style
Queer X Design
The first-ever illustrated history of the iconic designs, symbols, and graphic art representing more than 5 decades of LGBTQ pride and activism--from the evolution of…
Man vs. Hair
Man vs. Hair is your step-by-step guide to the latest and greatest in men's hairstyling and facial hair grooming.Groomed hair is a red-hot street style…
Vern Yip's Design Wise
WHAT MAKES A HOME BOTH SMART AND BEAUTIFUL?Have you ever wondered exactly how high to hang your artwork? How about the light fixture over your…
Desktop Shuffleboard
Slide and bump your boredom away!Play one-on-one or as a team to block, bump, and slide your way to victory! Whether you're looking to play…
For the Dad Who Tinkers
Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How
Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How is the essential go-to book for every project homeowners encounter, from basic wiring to kitchen renovations. Featuring step-by-step instructions from…
ManBQue
ManBQue is the next griller's Bible for those in their 20s and 30s. Dedicated to meat, beer, and rock n' roll, it starts with the…
Reactions
The long-awaited third installment in Theodore Gray's iconic "Elements" trilogy. The first two titles, Elements and Molecules, have sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide.…
Happy Little Accidents
A tribute to Bob Ross-the soft-spoken artist known for painting happy clouds, mountains, and trees-Happy Little Accidents culls his most wise and witty words into…
For the Dad Who Loves Animals
Cats on Catnip
A humorous collection of dozens of photos of funny and adorable cats as they play with, roll in, and chow down their favorite snack of…
Treat!
Who's a good dog? In the tradition of bestselling photography books like Underwater Dogs and Shake comes an adorable and hilarious collection of dog photographs…
The Animal's Companion
A unique and compelling exploration of why humans need animal companions -- from dogs and cats to horses, birds, and reptiles -- through the eyes…
The Screaming Goat
Become the owner of your very own screaming goat. If you are a goat-loving fiend or you simply can't get enough of the screaming goat…
For The Dad Who Makes Us Laugh
Stark Raving Dad
Finally! The pain of parenting . . . in poetic form! Stark Raving Dad is an illustrated collection of poems (no claims of being Walt…
The New Yorker Encyclopedia of Cartoons
This monumental, two-volume, slip-cased collection includes nearly 10 decades worth of New Yorker cartoons selected and organized by subject with insightful commentary by Bob Mankoff…
What the F*@# Should I Make for Dinner?
If dinnertime has you cursing up a storm, this cookbook will get you off your indecisive a** and into the f*@#ing kitchen!Derived from the incredibly…
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy
The very first of its kind, this miniature Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy is the perfect desktop companion, tiny marketing tool, or hilarious gift!Finally, the…
For the Dad Who Is Legendary
Mythology
In celebration of of the 75th anniversary of this classic bestseller, this stunningly illustrated, beautifully packaged, larger-format hardcover edition will be beloved by fans of…
Forbidden Hollywood: The Pre-Code Era (1930-1934)
Filled with rare images and untold stories from filmmakers, exhibitors, and moviegoers, Forbidden Hollywood is the ultimate guide to a gloriously entertaining era when a…
Hollywood Black
The films, the stars, the filmmakers-all get their due in Hollywood Black, a sweeping overview of blacks in film from the silent era through Black…
What We Keep
With contributions from Cheryl Strayed, Mark Cuban, Ta-Nahesi Coates, Melinda Gates, Joss Whedon, James Patterson, and many more--this fascinating collection gives us a peek into…
For the Dad Who Makes Life Thrilling
The Amusement Park
Experience the electrifying, never-before-told true story of amusement parks, from the middle ages to present day, and meet the colorful (and sometimes criminal) characters who…
Underdogs
Following a season with incredible highs and heartbreaking lows, the Philadelphia Eagles went on to do what fans had all but written off as impossible:…
Batman: Chronicles of the Dark Knight
Batman aficionado Matt Manning gives a unique history of the Dark Knight in this deluxe box set of hardcover books, including: Bat-Signal: Lighting the Dark…
Into the Dark
You know film noir when you see it: the shadowed setting; the cynical detective; the femme fatale; and the twist of fate. Into the Dark…
For the Spirited Dad
Booze & Vinyl
The ultimate listening party guide, Booze and Vinyl shows you how to set the mood for 70 great records from the 1950s through the 2000s.From…
Tequila Mockingbird
"A gem." -BuzzFeed Even if you don't have a B.A. in English, tonight you're gonna drink like you do! From barflies to book clubs, Tequila…
Mead
With fantastical narratives, home-brewing instructions, and original craft cocktail recipes, Mead is the ultimate exploration of the resurgent alcoholic beverage that is nearly as old…
The Seven Moods of Craft Beer
350 international craft beers are divided into seven categories--or moods--for drinking, including social, adventurous, poetic, bucolic, imaginative, gastronomic, and contemplative-- ensuring the perfect beer for…