Melissa Brinks

Melissa Brinks is a writer and editor for a variety of entertainment sites and publications, including Women Write About Comics. She is co-creator of Fake Geek Girls, a podcast where she talks passionately about the good and the bad of nerdy pop culture. Melissa lives in Arlington, Washington with her husband, two cats, an overgrown pumpkin patch, and dreams of someday keeping bees.
