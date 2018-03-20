Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Melissa Brinks
Melissa Brinks is a writer and editor for a variety of entertainment sites and publications, including Women Write About Comics. She is co-creator of Fake Geek Girls, a podcast where she talks passionately about the good and the bad of nerdy pop culture. Melissa lives in Arlington, Washington with her husband, two cats, an overgrown pumpkin patch, and dreams of someday keeping bees.Read More
By the Author
Little Book of Video Games
Revisit your favorites, find something new, or play your way through this light-hearted guide to the most celebrated and iconic arcade, console, and computer games…
The Compendium of Magical Beasts
From controversial cryptozoologist and explorer Dr. Veronica Wigberht-Blackwater, The Compendium of Magical Beasts is a definitive field guide that explores the history, biology, and anatomy…