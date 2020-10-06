Bob Ross 2-in-1 Double-Sided 500-Piece Puzzle

Indulge your love of Bob Ross with this officially licensed gift set including a 500-piece 2-in-1 double-sided puzzle celebrating the iconic painter. Set includes:
- 2-IN-1: This double-sided puzzle gives you 2 unique scenes to piece together. Side 1 is an original image of Bob's iconic portrait; side 2 features one of Bob's greatest landscape paintings
- SPECIFICATIONS: 500-piece double-sided puzzle, full-color and printed on high-quality stock; finished puzzle measures approximately 16 x 20 inches
- BOOK INCLUDED: Flip through a 32-page paperback book (5 x 6 inches) on the life and work of the artist, featuring full-color artwork throughout
- PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of Bob Ross
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Bob Ross collectible
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use