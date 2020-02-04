Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Will Jelbert
Will Jelbert is a communications consultant and coach working with both companies and individuals. He has spent the last eight years researching how to connect well, and he interviews thought leaders, authors, and filmmakers and writes for MindBodyGreen (with a readership of 15 million+ globally) and Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global.Read More
By the Author
Word Wise
This fun-but-practical guide will help you supercharge your speech to get what you want out of every conversation.An eye-opening guide on how we talk and…