Will Jelbert

Will Jelbert is a communications consultant and coach working with both companies and individuals. He has spent the last eight years researching how to connect well, and he interviews thought leaders, authors, and filmmakers and writes for MindBodyGreen (with a readership of 15 million+ globally) and Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global.

