Say What You Mean, Deepen Your Connections, and Get to the Point

This fun-but-practical guide will help you supercharge your speech to get what you want out of every conversation.

An eye-opening guide on how we talk and write to one another., Word Wise explores 400+ of the most common cases of word trash (filler words, hyperbole, and abstractions) and word power (verbs of action, ear candy, onomatopoeia). Examining social media, the language of Donald Trump, AI language research, and heard-on-the-street lingo, communication expert Will Jelbert offers simple and concrete recommendations for improving your own vernacular.

With wit, practical applications, and a small dose of grammar, Word Wise will help you communicate more effectively at home, at work, and online.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Communication & Social Skills

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780762499687

"Will Jelbert is a Marie Kondo for language: challenging our worst habits and offering a way through the clutter."—Kate Riordan, The Guardian
"This book is an essential guide for a social-media saturated generation."—Michelle Gielan, co-creator of Oprah's happiness course and bestselling author of Broadcasting Happiness
"A laugh-out-loud journey to find the right words for every situation. This book will make you a better communicator-and a better person."—Adam Smiley Poswolsky, keynote speaker and author of The Breakthrough Speaker and The Quarter-Life Breakthrough
