This fun-but-practical guide will help you supercharge your speech to get what you want out of every conversation.



An eye-opening guide on how we talk and write to one another., Word Wise explores 400+ of the most common cases of word trash (filler words, hyperbole, and abstractions) and word power (verbs of action, ear candy, onomatopoeia). Examining social media, the language of Donald Trump, AI language research, and heard-on-the-street lingo, communication expert Will Jelbert offers simple and concrete recommendations for improving your own vernacular.



With wit, practical applications, and a small dose of grammar, Word Wise will help you communicate more effectively at home, at work, and online.

