Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kim Taylor-Foster
Kim Taylor-Foster is a film and television journalist based in the UK. Her work for globally celebrated media brands, including Fandom, IGN, the BBC, Guardian Media Group, and Clash, has led to her interviewing Neo himself, Keanu Reeves, on several occasions. Fans at San Diego Comic-Con may have seen her taking part in the Screen Junkies panel, or as a face on Screen Junkies News. When asked, she said she would take the Red Pill.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Why We Love The Matrix
Rediscover all the reasons you love The Matrix!Whether you saw the movie in theaters in 1999 or watched it for the first time at home,…