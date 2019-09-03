The Bob Ross Cookbook

Happy Little Roasted Chicken

Curly-Topped Veggie Mac and Cheese

Nothing-to-It Pot Roast

Van Dyke Browned Meatballs

Golden Sunset Shrimp Scampi

Upstream Salmon Croquettes

Brunch Palette Quiche

Cabin-Roasted Vegetables

And much more! Peppered with Bob’s own art and quotes and featuring full-color food illustrations from a certified Bob Ross painting instructor, this cookbook features easy-to-follow recipes that include “Bravery Test” sidebars for when you want to take it up a notch. You know The Joy of Painting; now learn the joy of cooking with Bob Ross. Peppered with Bob’s own art and quotes and featuring full-color food illustrations from a certified Bob Ross painting instructor, this cookbook features easy-to-follow recipes that include “Bravery Test” sidebars for when you want to take it up a notch. You know; now learn the joy of cooking with Bob Ross.

Featuring comfort-food favorites inspired by Bob Ross’s iconic words and scenic landscapes, this collection of recipes is as delightful and distinctive as the artist himself.includes recipes and entertaining ideas based on the art and wisdom of Bob Ross, evoking the painter’s signature wisdom and tone. Learn how to apply his laid back, meditative approach to delicious meals such as: