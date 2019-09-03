Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Bob Ross Cookbook
Happy Little Recipes for Family and Friends
Cook craveable comfort food favorites and find joy in your kitchen’s happy little accidents with this one-of-a-kind cookbook for Bob Ross fans and aspiring chefs of all ages.Read More
Featuring comfort-food favorites inspired by Bob Ross’s iconic words and scenic landscapes, this collection of recipes is as delightful and distinctive as the artist himself.
The Bob Ross Cookbook: Happy Little Recipes for Family and Friends includes recipes and entertaining ideas based on the art and wisdom of Bob Ross, evoking the painter’s signature wisdom and tone. Learn how to apply his laid back, meditative approach to delicious meals such as:
- Happy Little Roasted Chicken
- Curly-Topped Veggie Mac and Cheese
- Nothing-to-It Pot Roast
- Van Dyke Browned Meatballs
- Golden Sunset Shrimp Scampi
- Upstream Salmon Croquettes
- Brunch Palette Quiche
- Cabin-Roasted Vegetables
- And much more!
