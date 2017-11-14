Donald Bogle

Donald Bogle is one of the foremost authorities on African Americans in films and entertainment history. His nine books include the groundbreaking Toms, Coons, Mulattoes, Mammies, and Bucks; the award-winning Bright Boulevards, Bold Dreams; the bestselling Dorothy Dandridge: A Biography; and Brown Sugar, which the author adapted into a PBS documentary series. Bogle has appeared on numerous television and radio programs; and in such documentaries as Spike Lee’s Jim Brown: All-American. He was a special commentator and consultant for Turner Classic Movies’ award-winning series Race and Hollywood. Bogle teaches at the University of Pennsylvania and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He lives in Manhattan.