Cock-a-doodle-do! Time to stop hitting that snooze button!



Wake up, be on time, or announce the end of the work day with the Tiny Alarm Cock. This quirky desktop clock in the shape of a rooster is perfect for that special someone who is always running late — or really loves roosters. This mini kit includes:

3″ analog clock in the shape of a rooster



Alarm feature that sounds like a rooster crowing

Snooze button



32-page illustrated mini book

