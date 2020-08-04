Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tiny Alarm Cock
Cock-a-doodle-do! Time to stop hitting that snooze button!
Wake up, be on time, or announce the end of the work day with the Tiny Alarm Cock. This quirky desktop clock in the shape of a rooster is perfect for that special someone who is always running late — or really loves roosters. This mini kit includes:
- 3″ analog clock in the shape of a rooster
- Alarm feature that sounds like a rooster crowing
- Snooze button
- 32-page illustrated mini book
Trade Paperback
