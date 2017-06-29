Founded in 1972, Running Press has a history of publishing products that entertain, inspire, and delight. Running Press publishes close to 200 new titles a year under five imprints: Running Press Adult, Running Press Miniature Editions™, Running Press Kids, and RP Studio. Beautifully designed and creatively packaged, Running Press books, miniature editions, and stationery product cover a broad range of lifestyle and pop-culture categories that include licensed programs, humor, food and wine, craft, performing arts, children’s nonfiction, YA and middle grade fiction, picture books, and board books.
