Running Press stands in solidarity with all our BIPOC readers, illustrators, booksellers, educators, librarians, and colleagues. As a publisher, we know we can and must do better to support BIPOC writers, illustrators, and creators.  

 

  • We will work to acquire more books by authors of color.
  • We will work to hire more diverse illustrators and artists.
  • We will increase our support and involvement with BIPOC-owned retailers that carry books.
  • We will showcase more diversity and inclusion on social media.
  • We will research and engage with social media platforms that support diversity and inclusion practices.
  • We will make diversity a part of our daily discussions, and we will honor and support inclusion and learning.

    Change must happen, and we are grateful to be a publisher with the power to help all voices be heard. We are committed to being a part of the solution. Thank you for being a part of our community.