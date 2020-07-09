Running Press stands in solidarity with all our BIPOC readers, illustrators, booksellers, educators, librarians, and colleagues. As a publisher, we know we can and must do better to support BIPOC writers, illustrators, and creators.
- We will work to acquire more books by authors of color.
- We will work to hire more diverse illustrators and artists.
- We will increase our support and involvement with BIPOC-owned retailers that carry books.
- We will showcase more diversity and inclusion on social media.
- We will research and engage with social media platforms that support diversity and inclusion practices.
- We will make diversity a part of our daily discussions, and we will honor and support inclusion and learning.
-
-
- We will continue our support of Treehouse Books, a Giving Library and Literacy Center in North Philadelphia, and West Philadelphia Alliance for Children, an organization that stocks public school libraries in Philadelphia.
Change must happen, and we are grateful to be a publisher with the power to help all voices be heard. We are committed to being a part of the solution. Thank you for being a part of our community.
-