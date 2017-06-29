Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

About Us



Founded in 1990, Black Dog & Leventhal publishes content-rich, visually captivating books that offer readers an immersive portal into their favorite subjects. Our distinctively packaged books are deep dives into popular topics written by expert authors with a unique point of view in the categories of Pop Culture (Film, Music, Television, Theater, and Licensed content); LBGTQ History and Culture; BIPOC History and Culture; Science and Math; Art, Photography, and Fashion; Sports, Games, and Leisure; and Kids Non-Fiction. Our list includes bestselling classics like The Elements: A Visual Guide to Every Known Atom in the Universe by Theodore Gray, Unseen: Unpublished Black History from the New York Times Photo Archives, and the deluxe illustrated edition of Mythology by Edith Hamilton, as well as classics-in-the-making like the New York Times bestselling Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy. We are committed to publishing books that stand the test of time and have a lasting impact on readers who return to them again and again for inspiration, insight, and knowledge.

Everything From Black Dog & Leventhal

The Running Press Family