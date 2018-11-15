Fun Holiday Gifts & Stocking Stuffers
For me, getting my stocking each year was almost more exciting than opening any presents. It was a sock-shaped cornucopia of infinite possibilities, filled with candy (chocolate coins!), necessities (gloves!), and gifts. My favorite gifts were the crafts, or the little books. They were often picture books filled with funny or inspirational quotes. “Smile!” said Snoopy. “It makes people wonder what you’re up to.”
Since it’s that time of year when shoppers are looking for their own great ideas for stocking stuffers, here are seven delightful suggestions for everyone in your life. (Or get them for yourself. I won’t tell.)
Bob Ross by the Numbers
by Bob Ross
by Robb Pearlman
Bob Ross may be gone, but he lives on in our hearts. This set includes paints, a mini brush, and three little mini canvases so you can do paint-by-number. Go on, make yourself some happy little clouds. You deserve it! And if you're a Bob Ross super-fan (who isn't?) you'll want to get this Bob Ross journal and these notecards, too.
The Little Book of Goat Yoga
by Lainey Morse
Maybe you haven't herd (sorry, not sorry) but goat yoga is the new fitness sensation that has captivated the world! Morse started goat yoga on her farm, and people now travel from all over the globe to exercise with her goats. Even if you're not a yoga fan, these cute pictures of her furry friends are sure to charm just about anyone.
Feminist Icon Cross-Stitch
by Anna Fleiss
by Lauren Mancuso
Using the easy-to-follow, basic instructions, create your own powerful women art with 20 patterns that teach you how to cross-stitch feminist icons such as Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Beyoncé. 10 additional patterns allow you to create great feminist quotes! And if you want even more rad embroidery patterns—there's a Women Who Rock Cross-Stitch kit, too.
Cats on Catnip
by Andrew Marttila
Cats on catnip? Hilarious. And using this handy little kit, you can help out in the fun. Included in the package are seeds to grow your own catnip, three hilarious magnets, and a little book of funny photos of cats at their cat-nippiest. Warning: once you get your paws on this adorable little kit, you'll probably want to check out the full-size Cats on Catnip companion book.
Someday a Bird Will Poop on You
by Sue Salvi
Illustrated by Megan Kellie
Everyone has bad days, everyone struggles, everyone gets pooped on eventually. The world can be a tough place, especially lately. This encouraging little book is made with that in mind, to help remind people how "poop happens" to everyone, and how to keep from letting the bad days get you down.
The Elf on the Shelf: Magnet Set and Christmas Countdown Calendar
He's the Christmas craze that has captivated the country! And now you can add to your Elf on the Shelf fun with a magnetic countdown to Christmas stand-up flipbook calendar and 10 Elf on the Shelf magnets featuring colorful artwork and Christmastime phrases.
Make Your Bed
by Admiral William H. McRaven
Admiral McRaven's inspirational guide, How to Make Your Bed is based on a talk he gave to a 2014 graduating class. Incorporating the 10 principles he learned while training to be a Navy Seal, he explains how to use this practical advice to navigate life's big challenges, and how to these basic lessons will help to make you and the world a better place.
Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot contributor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Steinbeck and Millay. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.