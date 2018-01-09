Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bob Ross Notecards
Bob Ross was famous for dispensing branches of wisdom while he painted. Spread your own messages of joy, thanks, or just hello with these unique Ross-inspired notecards, perfect for any occasion.
The set comes with:
- 10 cards, each featuring a different quote and full-color artwork by Bob Ross, with blank space for your own personalized message
- 10 blank envelopes.
Other BOB ROSS Titles
Happy Little Accidents
A tribute to Bob Ross-the soft-spoken artist known for painting happy clouds, mountains, and trees-Happy Little Accidents culls his most wise and witty words into…
Bob Ross: A Journal
Bob Ross has captivated us for years with the magic that takes place on his canvas. The artist's style and encouraging words are a form…
Bob Ross by the Numbers
Discover the joy of painting, just like Bob Ross himself, with this one-of-a-kind mini art set! Kit includes: Three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections --…
Bob Ross Bobblehead
Bring the soothing sounds of Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting into your home or office with the one and only mini Bob Ross…
You May Also Like Our Other RP STUDIO Titles
Practical Magic Notecards
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this set of exquisite notecards features charming images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical plants and…
Practical Magic Notebooks
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this charming set of 3 blank notebooks features enticing images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical…
Tequila Mockingbird: Notes
Fans of Tequila Mockingbird will love these deluxe hardcover blank journals enclosed in an elegant slipcase set. This handsome journal set includes dozens of lined…
Tequila Mockingbird: 20 Postcards
Fans of Tequila Mockingbird will love this deluxe book with 20 postcards inspired by everyone's favorite books-and-booze mashup. Send a postcard to friends and family…
The Little Prince: A Journal
This thought-provoking journal invites you to pen your thoughts, memories, and to-dos with inspiration from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince. In addition to lined…