Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bob Ross Notecards

Bob Ross Notecards

by

Bob Ross was famous for dispensing branches of wisdom while he painted. Spread your own messages of joy, thanks, or just hello with these unique Ross-inspired notecards, perfect for any occasion.
The set comes with:

  • 10 cards, each featuring a different quote and full-color artwork by Bob Ross, with blank space for your own personalized message
  • 10 blank envelopes.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Papercrafts

On Sale: September 25th 2018

Price: $14.95 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 10

ISBN-13: 9780762491704

RP Studio
Cards
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy