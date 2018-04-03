Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Someday a Bird Will Poop on You

Someday a Bird Will Poop on You

A Life Lesson

Illustrated by

by

A little book with a big message . . . for when life hits us with a splat.

Someday a bird will poop on all of us. But that’s okay. In a world of bad news, fake news, delays, disappointments, trash talk, and tweets, things are bound to get a little poopy.

What matters is not how big the mess is, but how well you react to it. Someday a Bird Will Poop on You is a modern parable about life hitting us with something unexpected — and the perfect gift for anyone leaving home without an umbrella.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Essays

On Sale: October 30th 2018

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 64

ISBN-13: 9780316487764

Little Brown and Company Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews