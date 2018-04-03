A little book with a big message . . . for when life hits us with a splat.



Someday a bird will poop on all of us. But that’s okay. In a world of bad news, fake news, delays, disappointments, trash talk, and tweets, things are bound to get a little poopy.



What matters is not how big the mess is, but how well you react to it. Someday a Bird Will Poop on You is a modern parable about life hitting us with something unexpected — and the perfect gift for anyone leaving home without an umbrella.